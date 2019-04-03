Dunstable school awarded for meeting national benchmarks

A school in Dunstable has been awarded the Quality Careers Standard Qualification after achieving all eight Gatsby Benchmarks.

The Gatsby Benchmarks are a framework of eight guidelines setting out best practice careers provision in schools and colleges, with employer engagement and individually tailored support for the student.

Weatherfield Academy unveiled the new classroom in March

The Academy is the first special educational needs school in the SEMLEP region and Central Bedfordshire to achieve all eight Gatsby Benchmarks.

Following an audit of the school’s careers activities, the school identified the gaps in their careers programme and developed an action plan, which set out the activities needed to increase their overall impact on students. This included linking their careers programme to the curriculum, extending careers activities to year seven students, creating a work placement programme and attending more local careers events.

Carol Patterson, careers leader at Weatherfield Academy said, “I am very proud to have achieved all eight Gatsby Benchmarks in representing Weatherfield Academy. The support from our Senior Leadership Team and SEMLEP along with MENCAP, have made this achievement possible.”

Peter Rayner, Enterprise Coordinator at SEMLEP said: “Weatherfield Academy is the first school in Central Bedfordshire to have achieved all 8 Gatsby Benchmarks for good careers guidance and is only the second school to achieve this across the whole of the SEMLEP region.

“Their Careers Leader, Carol Patterson, has worked tirelessly to put a comprehensive careers programme together and has ensured that all the students at this SEND school are given the same opportunities as students from any other mainstream school.”