Dunstable schoolgirl donates hair to The Little Princess Trust

An Ardley Hill Academy pupil has cut off eight inches of hair to donate to the Little Princess Trust.

Savannah Newson, eight, from Dunstable, wanted to cut off her hair to donate to the charity to help them make real hair wigs for children who have lost their hair as a result of cancer treatment or other illnesses.

Savannah before and after her hair cut for The Little Princess Trust

She had her hair cut off by Miguel, owner of Basile B salon in Dunstable, at The Sportsman Pub in Katherine Drive, on Saturday, May 5, she raised over £1000 for the charity.

Her mum Angela said: “We raised roughly £1,300, a guy called Andy Doran also shaved his head and eyebrows for £200 which was added to the pot.

“It was great to raise so much money and she was pleased to be able to help the charity by donating her hair.”