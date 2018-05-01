Dunstable schoolgirl to cut off eight inches of hair for the Little Princess Trust

An Ardley Hill Academy pupil is cutting off eight inches of hair to donate to the Little Princess Trust.

Savannah Newson, eight, from Dunstable, will be having her hair cut at the Sportsman Pub in Katherine Drive at 3pm on Saturday, May 5.

She is also hoping to raise money for the charity that provides real hair wigs, free of charge, to children and young adults who have lost their own hair through cancer treatment and other illnesses.

Her mum, Angela Baldwin, said: “She came up with the idea of cutting off her hair a few months ago but nothing more was said, until recently when we were talking about how children who have treatment for cancer sometimes lose their hair and she said that was why she wanted to cut her hair, so she could give it to them.

“I am so proud of her, it is such a lovely thing to do.”

To make a donation visit: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/angela-baldwin8.