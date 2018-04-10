Dunstable teacher ready for marathon to raise money for Sense

A teaching assistant from St Martin’s School in Luton is preparing to run the London marathon next weekend to raise money for Sense.

Barbara Maun, 51, has been working with children with special educational needs for 16 years and has seen how the charity has supported families by arranging holidays and organising trips for siblings.

Barbara, from Dunstable, said: “I am constantly motivated through seeing the struggles the children go through in their lives and their determination and desire to never give up, they always have a smiling face.

“I am looking forward to raising money to support people with complex communication needs.

“There is a young man I help look after and Sense have done so much for him and his family, the support they give is amazing and they take the siblings on days out and the family have been on holidays.

“This is my way of saying thank you for the support they give, after seeing first hand how they help people.

Sense is a national disability charity that supports people with complex communication needs, helping people in their home, the community and education through its arts, sports and wellbeing programmes.

Barbara signed up for the marathon after she lost four stone, she said: “I recently lost a lot of weight, I have been going through to Weight Watchers in Dunstable, and a marathon is something I have always wanted to do.

“Losing the weight helped motivate me to sign up for it, I am nervous about it but I am excited too and I think it will be a great atmosphere.”

She is hoping to raise £1250 for Sense, to sponsor her visit: uk.virginmoneygiving.com/barbara-maun-SAVMLMBONDS3332018-827519.