Dunstable Town Council celebrates winning national award

Dunstable Town Council recently won an award at the National Outdoor Events Association Awards (NOEA).

The Town Council won the Small Event of the Year award for it’s First World War event, Dunstable Through The Great War and Beyond, in May.

The event organised by Dunstable Town Council to mark the centenary of the First World War, it was first shown at Priory House in 2014, and was funded by the Heritage Lottery Fund.

This year marks the 100th anniversary of the end of the First World War and to honour this occasion, Dunstable Town Council hosted the special WWI event, this time looking at life after the war and celebrate the feeling of hope within society at that time.

Visitors had the chance to discover local stories, learn about Dunstable during the War, enjoy war time singers, have a go at poppy making and discover the local and national WWI timeline.

The annual awards recognise the best in the industry and the theme was ‘It Could Never Happen To Me’.

Alistair Turner, Chair of the Judging Panel said: “The standard of entries keeps getting higher and higher, which demonstrates the commitment of organisers to produce high quality event experiences. To win a NOEA award you need to be doing something really great.”

A spokesman for Dunstable Town Council said: “It was a fantastic achievement for the Council and everyone who was part of the event.

“We are very proud that this has been nationally recognised. It took a lot of hard work and dedication from our local societies and organisations to bring this event together.

“The event was to acknowledge the 100th anniversary of the end of WW1 and to ensure that the stories of local people were told.

“The Peace Party we held for 19 children was a recreation of the Peace Parties held in 1918 at the end of the war and this was delivered in a fun and educational manner, which I am sure the children will remember for a long time.

“The event was a great success with around 1,500 people attending. Dunstable Town Council understands how important it is to remember the effects WW1 had on society and in Dunstable in particular and the people who lived through it and how it shaped our lives forever.”

Andy Grove, President of NOEA said: “The quality of the award winners was genuinely outstanding, and showed innovation, creative thinking and experience.

“These are great events, run by the best event professionals, and are a credit to the industry.

“We’re delighted to be giving them the recognition they deserve through NOEA.”