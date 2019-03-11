Dunstable Town Council raise the flag on Commonwealth Day

Dunstable Town Council joined many other organisations around the world raising more than 700 Commonwealth Flags this morning (Monday) in a shared celebration of the Commonwealth.

This year’s theme, A connected Commonwealth, reflects on the 70th anniversary of the modern Commonwealth, encouraging participants to commemorate the friendship and cooperation opportunities made possible by fellow citizens of member nations.

Town Mayor, councillor John Kane, and the pupils at the Commonwealth flag raising. Photo by John Chatterley

The Dunstable ceremony was held in Grove House Gardens, High Street North, Dunstable and was hosted by the Mayor, cllr John Kane.

A special Commonwealth Day message by Her Majesty The Queen, Head of the Commonwealth, was read out by the Town Mayor, he also read a personal message from the Secretary-General of the Commonwealth of Nations, together with the Commonwealth Affirmation.

Dunstable Town Clerk and chief executive David Ashlee said, “We are delighted to be part of the worldwide celebration for Commonwealth Day and to proudly fly the flag in Dunstable.”

The Town Mayor said, “I wish to thank the children from Icknield Lower School for attending this “Fly the Flag” ceremony.

“It has been an honour for Dunstable to be involved and to received and convey the message from Her Majesty The Queen.”