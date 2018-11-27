Dunstable Town FC is looking for goalies after using their ninth keeper

Dunstable Town Football Club is looking for goalkeepers to join the squad after recently having to use their NINTH keeper of the season.

The team found themselves in the bizarre situation, for the second year in a row, following a number of injuries – despite signing three goalkeepers in the summer.

Dunstable Town FC goalkeeper

Dunstable Town manager Tony McCool said: “Last year we had a really unusual situation where we used nine keepers during the season.

“I never ever thought that a freak situation could be repeated and with three excellent keepers signed on at the start of the season we felt confident that we would have some normality and consistency. It never happened.

“We are expecting our regular keeper back this week but are still looking for anyone that is interested in developing their game and learning more to contact us for a trial.We have been helped with loan keepers from other clubs, and we are very grateful.

“It is hard as a goalkeeper at this level, if any player on the field makes a mistake it can be recovered from. If a goalkeeper makes a mistake it could result in a goal, there is a lot of pressure on them. At this level the fans change ends at half time, so the keeper always has the opposition fans behind him, usually trying to put him off with the shouting and chants. This can be difficult for young keepers, but it can also help them to develop and learn to block them out.

Dunstable Town FC goalkeeper

“We have a big community in Dunstable and Houghton Regis and we want to create a product on the pitch that the people want to come and watch and businesses want to support.

“I want to make this club stable and sustainable.

“If you think you can develop in that sort of environment and understand the level, please email us urgently and we will give you details for training.”

If you are a goalkeeper and interested in joining the team, email dunstabletowntrials@gmail.com.