Dunstable Town FC takes on £20k challenge for club and mental health charity Mind

Dunstable Town FC is hoping to win the hearts and Minds of supporters thanks to a £20,000 fundraiser for the club and its season charity.

The dedicated group has kickstarted a GoFundMe page, with two thirds of the funding going towards mental health charity Mind, as well as its Bedfordshire Luton Milton Keynes BLMK branch, and one third going towards the club.

The supporters-run club is hoping to gain extra funds after it found itself in financial danger in May, while at the same time it aims to raise the profile of the charity.

Club secretary, Andrew Madaras, said: “We want to raise awareness and normalise a condition which affects one in four people. I’ve had a few emails asking how to access help for mental health. We want to make this a conversation people can have.

“In terms of Dunstable Town FC, we’re a pathway club with a first team of semi-professional players, a reserve development team, and junior teams. We bring young players through and it’s great opportunity to be spotted by a scout.

“We also work with Weatherfield Academy.”

In May last year the club was in danger of going out of business and had not had the match attendance figures it had hoped for. After its former chairman left it moved from a ‘bankrolling’ model and decided to focus on commercial income and sponsorship.

It has since had backing from local businesses, who are proud to support the club.

https://www.gofundme.com/dunstable-town-football-club-fundraiser