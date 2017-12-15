Dunstable Travel Choices Hub celebrates relaunch

Central Bedfordshire Council is pleased to announce that the Travel Choices Hub in Dunstable is back in business.

The Hub offers travel advice and support for the community. It relaunched last week, with speeches from councillor Nigel Young, Matthew Barber of Sustrans and Siobhan McSwiggan, delivery and Hub Co-ordinator at Sustrans.

Travel choices hub in Dunstable

The Travel Choices Hub team will be planning cycle-friendly routes, offering national public transport information, meeting residents at local railway stations, advising on travel options, bike loans and hosting various events.

To get people thinking about travelling sustainably, a pledge selfie board was available, everyone who made a pledge to be more sustainable got entered into a free tombola. Prizes included Travel Choices umbrellas, florescent snap bands, water bottles, bike lights and other bike-related prizes.

Councillor Nigel Young said: “It was a pleasure to be part of the relaunch of the Travel Choices Hub last week.

“We hope that the public take advantage of the services the Hub offers, and that it will help people to make more sustainable decisions when planning their journeys in the future. The project is now entering a new phase. We will be launching Bedfordshire STARS (Sustainable Travel Access to Railway Stations), an initiative which will see Central Bedfordshire, Luton and Bedford Councils working together to deliver coordinated support, focusing on the local railway stations between Luton Airport and Bedford.”