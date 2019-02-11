Dunstable Turkish takeaway shortlisted for the British Kebab Awards 2019

A Turkish takeaway in Dunstable has been nominated for the British Kebab Awards 2019 for the third year running.

Irmak BBQ, on High Street North, has been shortlisted for awards in two categories, Just Eat Best Delivery and the Best Takeaway Regional.

Orhan with the awards Irmak BBQ has won since 2016

Brothers Zak and Orhan Gurbuz have run the traditional Turkish takeaway since 2016 and won Best Takeaway East in 2017, and Just Eat Best Delivery a year later.

Zak said: “We are so happy to be shortlisted again for the British Kebab Awards. We strive all year round to be the best that we can possibly be, and the hard work from team Irmak make this all possible. We are over the moon and can’t wait to attend the event.”

The brothers enjoy working with the community and recently offered free food for the homeless in Dunstable when the weather turned colder.

Co-owner Orhan said “Without the support of our customers, community, local mayor and MPs we wouldn’t be here today, and we are so grateful to them. We are like one big family and want to win these awards and make Dunstable proud!”

To vote for Irmak BBQ visit: voting.britishkebabawards.co.uk.