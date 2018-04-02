Dunstable veterans and military leavers could embark on NHS career

The East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust (EEAST) has received the royal seal of approval for a scheme which could help Dunstable military leavers and veterans.

The EEAST is one of the first 30 trusts to sign-up to the Step into Health initiative, which is aimed at encouraging people from a military background, or their dependents, to embark on a career in the NHS.

The Duke of Cambridge recently launched the national programme during a ceremony in London, which was also attended by the EEAST’s director of service delivery, Kevin Brown and armed forces champion, Terry Hicks.

Terry said: “We are proud to be part of a scheme which is supporting the people who have put their lives on the line for this country.

“People who are leaving the armed forces have a superbly transferable skill set and aptitude to working in a dynamic and diverse environment.”

Members of the armed forces with health-related skills will be encouraged to take part, while there are a host of other opportunities available within EEAST and] the NHS, including maintenance, administration, finance, communications and management.

There will also be work placements and training opportunities.

Terry added: “Work placements are designed to provide members of the armed forces the chance to gain experience along with understanding of where skills are transferrable and career opportunities.

“We are working with the Forces Career Transition Partnership to offer a variety of appropriate placements across the Trust.”

The scheme is by Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, Walking with the Wounded, and The Royal Foundation.

> militarystepintohealth.nhs.uk/contact-us/