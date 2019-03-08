Dunstable volunteer nominated for International Development award after helping communities in Tanzania and Nepal

A Dunstable volunteer has been nominated for a prestigious award after changing the lives of individuals and communities around the world.

Operations manager Lauren McCormack has been shortlisted to win a coveted humanitarian honour at this year’s Bond International Development Awards 2019, part of the Bond Annual Conference - Europe’s biggest international development event.

Lauren has been nominated for the Volunteer Award to recognise her time with the organisation Raleigh International, whom she has worked with over the past two years.

Her first challenge was a a rural livelihoods project in Tanzania, supporting individuals and helping them develop the skills to design, set up and manage their own businesses, before she became a team leader and then a deputy operation manager in Nepal.

Lauren said: “I am extremely honoured and surprised - it’s very unexpected!

“Volunteering has been a great opportunity where I’ve been able to help inspire and empower young people to drive positive change.”

Richard Davill, of the British Red Cross, who nominated Lauren, said: “Lauren not only delivers on the projects’ goals but provides a level of personal support that demonstrates her dedication to helping individuals develop and overcome personal challenges as well.

“Lauren has become a mentor and friend to many of the individuals she has worked with and continues to support them long after their time at Raleigh has ended.

“Her work has helped individuals establish business that has dramatically changed their lives, and the lives of others round them, and has helped drive social change with regards to issues such as gender equality, health and hygiene, and disabilities.”