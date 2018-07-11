Dunstable Weight Watchers group raised hundreds for Hospice at Home Volunteers

A Weight Watchers group in Dunstable has raised £1,500 for Hospice at Home Volunteers.

The group of Connie’s Weight Watchers set off on Friday, June 1, to walk the equivalent distance of Land’s End to John O’Groats, they reached their virtual destination two weeks later and decided to walk the return leg back to Land’s End.

Connie De-Angelis, Weight Watcher Leader, said: “Liz Jones dreamt up the challenge and led from the front covering 206 miles in the month; it was an exhilarating experience and was great fun: but most importantly it raised in excess of £1500 for our chosen charity.

“I am so proud of my groups who continue to do these challenges, lose weight, have fun and more importantly raise money for charity”

The group presented the cheque to Hospice At Home Volunteers at the charity’s AGM.

Liz Jones, Weight Watcher member and organiser of the challenge, said: “Connie’s Weight Watchers have really gone out their way this time - I am so proud of their achievements; for some it took them out their comfort zones and really demonstrated their determination to achieve, whilst raising money for their chosen charity.”

Ian Coulter, Chairman of Hospice at Home Volunteers, said: “We are eternally grateful for Connie’s Weight Watchers for their on-going support.

“The money raised will allow us to continue to provide training for our new and existing volunteers which in turn will support our patients.

“The charity is now self funding and we rely on generous donations such as these to continue the much needed support service to our patients”.