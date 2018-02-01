Dunstable wins £6.3m for town centre regeneration

Central Bedfordshire Council has secured £6.3m of government funding for the regeneration of Dunstable town centre, it was announced today.

The council submitted an application for the government’s Housing Infrastructure Fund (HIF) and was informed today that the full bid was granted.

CBC’s plans are to improve Dunstable High Street, making crossing it safer for pedestrians and cyclists, as well as improvements to the Middle Row, the Market Square and Queensway areas.

Additionally, the funding will also help bring 400 homes to the area from across a mixture of sites, including brownfield sites and flats about existing shops.

Cllr Nigel Young, portfolio holder for regeneration, said: “The bidding process to secure this housing infrastructure fund money was hugely competitive, so we’re delighted that we’ve been allocated our full bid.

“We’ve been talking to local people about the changes they want to see in Dunstable High Street and town centre. We want to give Dunstable back the feel of a market town which caters to the needs of both locals and visitors. This new money secured today will allow us to progress these improvements, as well as other real opportunities for our town.

“We’ve already made great strides in supporting businesses to create local jobs. This extra money will also help us to unlock more employment sites. And it will allow us to bring much-needed affordable housing to the area.”

You can read more about the council’s plans for Dunstable town centre at www.centralbedfordshire.gov.uk/Dunstable.