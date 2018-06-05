Dunstable woman completes Wing Walk to raise £1000 for CHUMS

A woman from Dunstable raised £1000 for CHUMS when she walked on a flying biplane on Sunday.

Shaunni Davis stood on the wings of a biplane as it flew at speeds up to 130mph to raise money for the mental health and wellbeing service for young people.

Shaunni on the biplane

She said: “It was amazing, it felt like I was flying, as soon as a I got off I wanted to do it again!

“I also scattered some of my mums ashes up there so it was emotional too, my mum died from Leukaemia four years ago.

“She was house bound for years before she died so when she died, I decided to take her ashes to place she couldn’t go to but would have if she could.

“I climbed Ben Nevis a couple of years ago for Keech and scattered some up there, I took her to New Zealand to see my brother and scattered some there, in the wing walk and I want to take a little bit to Wimbledon.

“She wanted to do so much but never could, being up there was as close to heaven as I could get and now she’s always in the wind.

“The plane dived and soared, it was such a great experience I would definitely recommend it!”