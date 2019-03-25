Dunstable woman fined over £1,400 for fly-tipping

A woman from Dunstable has been fined more than £1,400 after fly-tipping in Kensworth Quarry.

Katie Hawkins, 34, was caught after an employee of Kensworth Quarry got in touch with Central Bedfordshire Council after they found some fly-tipped waste on their land.

Fly-tipping at Kensworth Quarry

Council officers visited the site and checked the waste, and evidence was found which related to Miss Hawkins, which included household waste, paper, bottles and general rubbish.

She failed to attend Luton Crown Court on 12 March, and was found guilty in her absence, she was convicted of non-compliance with the section 108 notice that she was sent.

She was fined £660, ordered to pay costs of £704 and a victim’s surcharge of £66, totalling £1,430.

Councillor Budge Wells, Deputy Executive Member for Community Services at Central Bedfordshire Council, said: “Our community safety team work tirelessly to reduce incidents of fly-tipping across Central Bedfordshire.

Fly-tipping at Kensworth Quarry

“Fly-tipping is a criminal offence and we are clamping down on those who dispose of their waste illegally by stepping up our enforcement activities and bringing them to justice.

“I would like to urge people to always dispose of their waste properly.

“Residents can dispose of their waste through their regular bin collections, and if they have excess household waste or recycling this can be taken to their nearest household waste recycling centre.

“If you see someone fly-tipping or wish to report fly-tipped waste on council land, please contact us, giving as much detail as possible.

“All reports of fly tipping on private land should be reported to the landowner.”

Residents can report any incidents of fly tipping to Central Bedfordshire council’s customer services team on 0300 300 8302 or by emailing customers@centralbedfordshire.gov.uk.