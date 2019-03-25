Dunstable woman wins two prizes in county business awards

A woman from Dunstable recently won two awards at the Bedfordshire Business Women Awards 2019.

Robyn Godfrey, 22, who works for Allenday Recruitment in Dunstable, won the Female Employee of the Year and Bedfordshire’s Young Achiever awards at the event on International Women’s Day.

Robyn with her awards from the Bedfordshire Business Woman of the Year awards

It was the 20th awards ceremony for Bedfordshire Business Women, who celebrate women in business and raise money for charities.

Robyn said: “It feels absolutely amazing to have been selected as the winner for both categories at the Bedfordshire Business Women Awards. It was certainly unexpected, however I am extremely proud and thankful to have been nominated by my colleagues at AllenDay Recruitment.

“The whole experience was made extra special by the fact the awards were held on International Women’s Day. Having won two awards I hope to use this platform to inspire other young professionals who are starting out in their career.”

The judges were impressed by Robyn’s achievements in a short space of time.

Paula Priestley representing the MS therapy centre with Natasha 'Moore, President of BBW 2018. Photo by Emma Ritches of Ritches Photography

HM Lord Lieutenant Helen Nellis presented the award for the Bedfordshire Business Woman of the Year to Kate Beavis from the Indie Practise.

The White Heart award went to Poonam Chand, from DKMS Bedford Hubs, the Best New Business went to Alice Gadney of Mini Map Makers, the female apprentice the year was Hannah West from CILex Law School and Self-Employed Woman of the Year to Alison Moore of Bemoore.

Gill Lake BEM was recognised for her contribution to Bedfordshire Business Women throughout its history with an honorary membership, she has been involved since the very beginning.

The not for profit networking group has raised thousands for charities over the years, this year the MS Therapy Centre was given a cheque for over £3,000. The money raised on the night was donated to CHUMS, a mental health and emotional well being service for children and young people.