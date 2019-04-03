Early Easter fun for families at Dunstable care home

Families are invited to a free Easter fun day at a Dunstable care home on Monday, April 8.

Children can take part in an Easter egg hunt, visit a petting zoo and watch a film in the cinema at Caddington Grove care home, on London Road. They will also be able to make Easter bonnets and decorate eggs in a craft session.

Caddington Grove Care Home Picture House. Photo by Caddington Grove Care Home

The Easter event will start at 12pm and everyone is welcome to attend, there is no need to book a place.

Home Manager Martyn Dawes said: “We can’t wait to welcome children and their parents into the home for some Easter fun, it’s going to be a lovely day.

“We’re expecting plenty of Easter egg hunters in our garden, and animal lovers will go wild for our petting zoo – we’ve got chickens, rabbits, sheep and goats.

“Our residents are looking forward to sharing their cinema with the kids for a special movie screening. With so many activities to keep them occupied, we hope to give parents a relaxing day out too.

“We love having a vibrant home – seeing the younger generation mix with our residents is fantastic for wellbeing and everyone has a lot of fun.

“It’s a free event and no need to book, just turn up on the day. We’re looking forward to welcoming everyone.”