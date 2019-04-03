Early Easter fun for families at Dunstable care home

Families are invited to a free Easter fun day at a Dunstable care home on Monday, April 8.
Children can take part in an Easter egg hunt, visit a petting zoo and watch a film in the cinema at Caddington Grove care home, on London Road. They will also be able to make Easter bonnets and decorate eggs in a craft session.
The Easter event will start at 12pm and everyone is welcome to attend, there is no need to book a place.
Home Manager Martyn Dawes said: “We can’t wait to welcome children and their parents into the home for some Easter fun, it’s going to be a lovely day.
“We’re expecting plenty of Easter egg hunters in our garden, and animal lovers will go wild for our petting zoo – we’ve got chickens, rabbits, sheep and goats.
“Our residents are looking forward to sharing their cinema with the kids for a special movie screening. With so many activities to keep them occupied, we hope to give parents a relaxing day out too.
“We love having a vibrant home – seeing the younger generation mix with our residents is fantastic for wellbeing and everyone has a lot of fun.
“It’s a free event and no need to book, just turn up on the day. We’re looking forward to welcoming everyone.”