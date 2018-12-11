East London NHS Foundation Trust is part of £78m NHS digital prescription programme

East London NHS Foundation Trust (ELFT) is one of 13 NHS Trusts that will be leading the way in a national programme to introduce electronic prescribing and administration (ePMA).

The trust, that provides mental health and community services in Bedfordshire, is one of 13 NHS Trusts that will be the first to receive a share of £78m to support ePMA.

ELFT is receiving £740,000 for the project, which will be rolled out from the start of 2019.

The use of ePrescribing removes the need for handwritten prescriptions and reduces the risks of medication error.

Dr Paul Gilluley, Chief Medical Officer for ELFT, said: “Our Trust places tremendous value on the role of digital technology in supporting our fantastic staff and their work to provide the best possible patient care.

“The move to ePrescribing means we can do away with paper prescription charts, nurses will not have to decipher illegible handwriting and drug information and clinical prescribing decision support will be readily available.

“It will save time, improve safety and bring about improved outcomes for patients.”