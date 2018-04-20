Anna’s success is in the detail

A 15-year-old Dunstable student has won the competition to design Aldwyck Housing Group’s 50th anniversary logo. Anna McGroary, a Year 11 student at Manshead CE Academy, entered a competition to create the Houghton Regis-based organisation’s logo to mark its 50th anniversary while she was volunteering at the Hub youth club in Houghton Regis.

The competition was judged by Hitchin based design agency Peachy Creative. Creative Director, David Metrovich said, “It is an eye-catching design that stood out from the other entries. The dotted detail in the design works in harmony with Aldwyck’s branding.”

Anna, who has opted to take Art A-level when she starts Year 12, received £75 in Love 2 Shop vouchers and has been offered work experience with Peachy Creative.

Anna won the 12-18 age group, and the overall competition. The winners of the other age groups were Liz Brown (19 years and older category) and Paige Crick (Under 12s).