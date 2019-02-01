Dunstable and Houghton Regis schools closed because of snow

It’s a snow day for many school pupils in Dunstable and Houghton Regis, after a heavy snowfall overnight.
Here’s the list as of this morning of what’s happening with schools:
Closed
Ardley Hill
Beecroft
Beehive Nursery
Central Bedfordshire College Dunstable campus
Dovery Down
Dunstable Icknield Lower school
Eaton Bray Academy
Hadrian Academy#
Hawthorn Park Community School
Hockliffe Lower School,
Houghton Regis Academy
Houghton Regis Childrens Centre Parkside
Houghton Regis Childrens Centre Tithe Farm
Houghton Regis Primary School
Lancot Challenger
Manshead
Queensbury Academy
St Christopher’s Academy
St Mary’s Caddington
St Vincent’s Catholic Primary
Studham’s schools
Central Bedfordshire Academy
The Chiltern schools
The Vale Academy and nursery
Thomas Whitehead Academy
Thornhill PrimaryTithe Farm Primary
Toddington St George’s
Watling schools
Weeatherfield school
Westfield Nursery
Any not on the list have managed to open for the day.
To find out moere go to https://www.centralbedfordshire.gov.uk/webapps/sos/
>Why not send us your snow pictures gto editorial@lutonnews.co.uk