Dunstable and Houghton Regis schools closed because of snow

It’s a snow day for many school pupils in Dunstable and Houghton Regis, after a heavy snowfall overnight.

Here’s the list as of this morning of what’s happening with schools:

Closed

Ardley Hill

Beecroft

Beehive Nursery

Central Bedfordshire College Dunstable campus

Dovery Down

Dunstable Icknield Lower school

Eaton Bray Academy

Hadrian Academy#

Hawthorn Park Community School

Hockliffe Lower School,

Houghton Regis Academy

Houghton Regis Childrens Centre Parkside

Houghton Regis Childrens Centre Tithe Farm

Houghton Regis Primary School

Lancot Challenger

Manshead

Queensbury Academy

St Christopher’s Academy

St Mary’s Caddington

St Vincent’s Catholic Primary

Studham’s schools

Central Bedfordshire Academy

The Chiltern schools

The Vale Academy and nursery

Thomas Whitehead Academy

Thornhill PrimaryTithe Farm Primary

Toddington St George’s

Watling schools

Weeatherfield school

Westfield Nursery

Any not on the list have managed to open for the day.

To find out moere go to https://www.centralbedfordshire.gov.uk/webapps/sos/

