Enterprising youngsters promote Dunstable FC

Weatherfield Academy held their annual Enterprise Day recently.

The aim of the day was for the students in years 10 and 11 to work together in small teams, to meet a new challenge based on a commercial activity.

Each team was supported by volunteers from Dunstable Rotary Club, Watling Street Club and the local community.

The students were asked to form Sports Marketing companies to promote Dunstable Town Football Club and design a logo to represent their team. They then designed the home and away kits, to link in with the Football Clubs colours.

They were also asked to produce several promotional items, such as scarves, badges and hats to further show off their design skills. Alex Alexandrou, chairman of Luton Town Football club was part of the judging panel and was delighted with the outcomes put forward by the students.

Overall winners were, Jaheim Fenlon, Kyle Hemmingway, Chelsea Mc Dermot, Jake Murray, Harry Worker, Bradley Capp and Oliver Wilson.

The students and staff of the Academy on Brewers Hill Road in Dunstable, would like to thank those who supported the venture including Dunstable Rotary Club and Watling Street Club.