Good news on schools for youngsters in Central Bedfordshire

Central Bedfordshire has maintained its high standard in providing secondary and upper schools as almost all young people have been granted one of their preferred choices for the 2019/20 academic year.

Today (1 March) is National Secondary Offer Day and in Central Bedfordshire overall, 99 per cent of pupils have been offered one of their top three preferred choices.

In terms of pupils granted their first preferences, there have also been improvements in both secondary and upper schools.

For pupils that have applied to transfer to upper schools from September, 97 per cent have been granted their first preference. This is up 2 per cent from last year. While in secondary schools, the figure is up 4 per cent from last year, to 96 per cent.

Councillor Steven Dixon, Executive Member for Families, Education and Children, said: “We work very hard to ensure that children can attend a good local school, and we are delighted that today’s figures show that we are not only maintaining our consistent high standards, but improving on them.”

There were just under 3,000 applications, most of which came via the council’s online system, with 96 per cent of applicants to upper schools done that way, while 90 per cent of applicants for secondary school applied online.

Anyone applying online or requesting an email notification hears the news today. For those who submitted a paper application, decision letters were sent out yesterday by post.

Anyone wishing to decline or change their offered place can do so by submitting a change of preference form. The deadline for this is Friday, 15 March with new offers going out on Tuesday, 23 April.

Meanwhile, children starting school and transferring to middle school will find out whether they have received their first preference on 16 April, National Primary Offer Day.

For more information about school admissions and transfers, visit http://www.centralbedfordshire.gov.uk/school/admissions/2019/overview.aspx

email admissions@centralbedfordshire.gov.uk or call 0300 300 8037.