Hadrian Academy in Dunstable win UK maths competition!

It all adds up to a remarkable success as Hadrian Academy in Dunstable won a national maths competition aimed at engaging primary children in maths.

The school, its students and classes beat hundreds of other schools across the UK to win the global maths challenge, bringing them a share of £50,000 in cash and prizes.

To mark their incredible achievement, Andrew Selous, South West Beds MP, presented the students, classes and school with their trophy, plaques and medals, along with the winning cheque.

Dunstable Town Mayor Gloria Martin was also on hand to witness the event and congratulate the Hadrian mathematicians on achieving the cup.

Students at the school who entered the UK Matific Maths Games competition had two weeks to complete as many maths problem solving tasks as possible; points were awarded for each successfully completed activity.

The Matific primary maths resource, which is aligned to the new curriculum problem-solving approach to maths mastery, saw over children engage with over 700,000 maths activities and answering over 4.5 million maths activities.

The free online maths competition has run in many other countries across the world; it is aimed at improving students’ confidence and math skills in the classroom.

Hannah Bennett, principal of Hadrian Academy said: “We are very proud to win best school at the Matific international maths competition. Our children were incredibly motivated to complete the activities and we found that they challenged all abilities to problem solve and improve their maths. Our children were asking to come in at lunch and play so that they could do more maths, it was child friendly, engaging and fun.”

Kevin Sherman, Matific CEO said: “Matific offers our sincerest congratulations to Hadrian Academy, and we’d like to thank all of the participating students and teachers for joining in this exciting competition; this has certainly marked the Academy as a school of maths excellence! We hope students had the chance to find a new appreciation of maths and have learned how much fun maths problem solving activities can be.”