Have your say on Houghton Regis school places

Residents are being invited to have their say on a proposal to provide new school places in Houghton Regis, in response to current and future housing development on the HRN1 development.

Up to 7,000 homes are being provided on the development, which includes sites for additional primary schools.

Central Bedfordshire Council is proposing to provide the places through an expansion of Thornhill Primary School in a new building on land secured from the developer adjoining the existing school. The additional land and new build would provide 60 school places in each year group and be ready for the 2021/22 school year.

Admission arrangements for the new site would be finalised and published in time for the school admissions process for children who are due to start school in September 2021.

Executive Member for Families, Education and Children, Cllr Steve Dixon, said: “CBC works continuously with schools to review places and plan for the impact of demographic changes across each area and, as demonstrated by the council’s ‘Schools for the Future’ programme, to ensure that we have the right schools, in the right places, delivering the best education. This has shown that there is a need for more primary school places in Houghton Regis.”

Responses can be submitted online via http://www.centralbedfordshire.gov.uk/council/consultations/thornhill/overview.aspx until 5pm Friday 1 February.

There will also be two public meetings/ drop-ins at Thornhill Primary School on Wednesday 23 January. All are welcome to drop in between either 8.45-9.45am or 6-7pm to discuss the proposal and raise any queries.