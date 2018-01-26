Priory Academy named as underperforming school

Priory Academy in Dunstable has been named as one of 365 schools nationwide which is underperforming.

The shock statistics come in new league tables published this week by the Department For Education.

The scores were based on pupils’ overall performance at the end of Key Stage 4. They were calculated according to the new national Progress 8 indicator, which is said to be tougher than previous standards.

None of the schools in the area were classed as above average.

Average

Manshead

Harlington Upper

Houghton Regis Academy

Below average

All Saints Academy

Queensbury

Well below average

Priory Academy

Weatherfield Academy (special school)