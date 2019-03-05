Pupils from Special School in Dunstable will benefit from new classroom

Pupils at Weatherfield Academy Special School in Dunstable will benefit from a new classroom that was unveiled on Tuesday afternoon.

The school, which caters solely for students aged between seven and 19 with special educational needs, needed the new classroom to provide additional space for the school’s post 16 pupils. Housing both learning and vocational areas, the new teaching area has two open plan spaces, with a small storage room to the rear.

Weatherfield Academy unveiled the new classroom on Tuesday

The new purpose-built and sustainable classroom was constructed by Green Modular.

Head Teacher, Joe Selmes, said: “As a school we have a vision of providing the best possible opportunities for pupils with SEND in Central Bedfordshire and these new facilities will make an enormous difference to our post 16 pupils.

“The new classroom will allow our learners to work on their vocational and independence skills, which is a crucial area of the pupils’ development.

“My sincere thanks and gratitude go to Green Modular for constructing the new facilities in such a sustainable manner, the Connolly Foundation for the grant we received, and the Friends of Weatherfield for their fundraising to support this project.

Weatherfield Academy unveiled the new classroom on Tuesday

“I look forward to officially opening the new facilities on Tuesday 5th March and being able to provide the learning facilities our pupils deserve, giving them every opportunity to become the best person they can be.”