Weatherfield Academy pupils are outstanding says report

The behaviour of pupils at Weatherfield Academy is ‘oustanding’ according to Ofsted inspectors.

In its latest report on the school, inspectors said: “Pupils behave impeccably and inspectors saw no low-level disruption throughout the inspection.

“As one parent said, “It’s an amazing, inspiring place to be that encourages children to maximise their potential for future life.”

The Academy, on Brewers Hill Road, maintained its good rating from its previous inspection.

The report states leaders and governors are honest about what their school does well and the headteacher has increased links with businesses and the local community.

“Teachers plan lessons well,” it states. “They have high expectations of what pupils can do and choose exciting activities that children find interesting.”

“Expectations are very high,” the report adds. “Leaders are relentless, but also supportive, in helping everyone to meet those expectations. Leaders and governors know their school extremely well. They are astute, objective and realistic about the school’s strengths and what needs improving.”

The school provides education for pupils aged between seven and 19 years who have a wide range of needs, including severe learning difficulties, social, emotional and mental health issues and autistic spectrum conditions.

To improve still further, inspectors said the school needs to match all teaching to the needs of individual pupils so that more pupils make rapid and sustained progress from their different starting points across the curriculum and leaders need to demonstrate their good progress.