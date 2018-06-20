‘Elvis’, ‘Jacko’, ‘Bowie’ and more appear at Dunstable Live

Town Mayor Cllr John Kane opened Dunstable Live – the first of a series of free events in the Summer of Music programme, organised by Dunstable Town Council.

A short burst of drizzle did nothing to dampen the crowd’s spirit, with possibly the largest gathering seen at this annual summer music event.

Dunstable LIve. Photos: John Chatterley

Hundreds of families and friends came to Grove House Gardens on Saturday for the ‘Late Greats’ show of tribute acts mirroring - David Bowie, Elvis Presley, Michael Jackson, George Michael and Freddy Mercury.

Details of forthcoming events are available at www.dunstable.gov.uk, including:

23rd June and 4th August 2018 – Pictures in the Park (held on Priory Meadow).

21st July 2018 – Party in the Park (held in Grove Gardens).

Plus the Sunday Band Concerts in Grove House Gardens.