‘Elvis’, ‘Jacko’, ‘Bowie’ and more appear at Dunstable Live

Town Mayor Cllr John Kane opened Dunstable Live – the first of a series of free events in the Summer of Music programme, organised by Dunstable Town Council.
A short burst of drizzle did nothing to dampen the crowd’s spirit, with possibly the largest gathering seen at this annual summer music event.
Hundreds of families and friends came to Grove House Gardens on Saturday for the ‘Late Greats’ show of tribute acts mirroring - David Bowie, Elvis Presley, Michael Jackson, George Michael and Freddy Mercury.
Details of forthcoming events are available at www.dunstable.gov.uk, including:
23rd June and 4th August 2018 – Pictures in the Park (held on Priory Meadow).
21st July 2018 – Party in the Park (held in Grove Gardens).
Plus the Sunday Band Concerts in Grove House Gardens.