Emergency night-time help for rough sleepers in Bedfordshire

Central Beds Council has activated is 'Severe Emergency Weather Protocol' to help rough sleepers throughthe extreme weather conditions.

The protocol means CBC will have night-time help for rough sleepers available until the morning of Monday, February 4.

Extra help for the homeless

> Between Biggleswade and Flitwick

Iin the north of Central Bedfordshire, the Amicus Trust will be operating its Night Owl Bus every night from 9pm.

The pick-up points are:

9pm to 10pm, Biggleswade bus station

10:15pm to 10:45pm, Sandy bus stop

11pm to 11:15pm, Arlesey railway station

11:30pm to 11:45pm, Shefford (near Town Council/Dominos)

12:15am to 12:30am, Ampthill near Waitrose/bus stop

12:45am to 1:15am, Flitwick Village Hall

Further pick-up points by arrangement and only in response to identified need.

> In Bedford

The Salvation Army are also providing help to rough sleepers in Bedford at the Salvation Army Outreach Centre on Kennedy Rd (off Elstow Rd).

> In Luton and Dunstable

In the south, help is being provided by Noah Enterprise. Help is available from 8pm to 10pm at the Welfare Centre, 141 Park Street, Luton (after which overnight shelter will be provided until 7am at Luton Central Baptist Church). Transport will be provided to the Welfare Centre from Dunstable each evening – and then back to Central Bedfordshire the following morning. Anyone needing transport should meet at the Salvation Army in Bullpond Lane, Dunstable, LU6 3AH between 7:30pm and 8pm. Please note that this assembly point will NOT be operational on Sunday the 3 February but WILL be operational at all other times while the Protocol is in place.

Rough sleepers who may attempt to access the overnight provision from the Dunstable assembly point are advised to call our out-of-hours team on 0300 300 8098 where a housing options officer will arrange for Skyline Taxi service to transport the rough sleeper to and from the emergency overnight shelter from outside of the Dunstable assembly point.

> In Leighton Buzzard

In Leighton Buzzard, the Black Horse Night Shelter at 21 North Street, will provide meals from 6:30pm until 8:30pm. For more information about support in Leighton Linslade, call 01525 381129.