Encouraging residents to shop locally

The owner of Hipster UK has called for Dunstable residents to shop in the town and support local businesses.

Claire Lowther opened her shop on West Street five years ago but faces closure next year if business does not improve.

Hipster UK

The family-run business sells a range of skinhead, mob and retro styles online and in the shop, five years ago she was open seven days a week but the slow decline has meant she now only opens three days.

She said: “With shops around me closing, it seems I might have to leave Dunstable too. There are lot of empty shops and business in the town centre, we need to change that, we need shops to come here.

“We need local people to support the little shops, we need customers to shop here, unfortunately we just do not have the footfall here anymore.

“I would like to see the town council support local businesses a bit more and promote what we do have in the town.

“I want to stay in the town centre, this shop was my dream, I hope I can turn things around and renew the lease next year. There used to be a real buzz about the town when I was growing up but something is missing now, I hope we can bring the buzz back. Let’s shop locally, bring people to the town and show them what Dunstable can offer.”

David Ashlee, Town Clerk at Dunstable Town Council, said: “I am happy to speak with the owner about how we can help her and move the shop forward. We are happy to promote local businesses and we have a piece in the Talk of The Town soon. We do a lot in the town to bring people in, we look after the splash park, skate park and we hold a popular events programme throughout the year, which thousands of people attend.”