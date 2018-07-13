Enjoy a splash in one of these top homes for sale in our region with a swimming pool

What better way to cool off in the long hot summer we’re enjoying than by taking a dip in your own swimming pool?

These are the top five properties - which all include their own swimming pool - available to buy through Michael Graham Estate Agents across our region.

1. Boa Vista is a modern detached home in a picturesque rural location, Higham Gobion in Bedfordshire.

The property, available for oieo £1.5m, boasts six bedrooms and five reception rooms and its heated swimming pool sits in grounds of about 1,84 acres.

Inside, the property includes a home cinema room - and outside are stables, a tack barn and hay barn.

For more information, visit michaelgraham.co.uk/property/rps_mig-BED180195.

2. West End House, in Weston Turville, Aylesbury, is available for oieo £1.6m.

The contemporary detached house is set in grounds of about 3.17 acres and includes six bedrooms and four bathrooms.

Apart from the swimming pool there is also a tennis court and paddock.

Visit michaelgraham.co.uk/property/rps_mig-AYL180071 for more.

3. Larchwood, in Aspley Guise, Bedfordshire, is available for £975,000.

The detached 1960s house has five bedrooms (two with en suites) and three reception rooms.

Outside, as well as the swimming pool, there is a double garage and parking for up to seven cars.

For more information, visit michaelgraham.co.uk/property/rps_mig-WBS150167.

4. Eakley House is in Stoke Goldington, Buckinghamshire, and is available for £1.35m.

The 15th century stone-built property includes five bedrooms and six reception rooms.

Horse owners can also take advantage of the property’s two stables and a tack room. The property is set in grounds of about six acres.

Visit michaelgraham.co.uk/property/rps_mig-OLY180126 for more.

5. This property, in Little Lane, Wollaston, is available for £910,000.

The extended detached house has four bedrooms (one en suite) alongside its four reception rooms.

Apart from the indoor swimming pool there is a double-length garage, workshop and outbuildings.

Visit michaelgraham.co.uk/property/rps_mig-OLY180111 for more.