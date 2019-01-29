Are you ready for the Beast from the east - snow is forecast from tonight for Bedfordshire

As the rest of us prepare for the possible Beast from the East this week, the animals at Whipsnade Zoo have already bveen showing they can cope with the cold.

Photographer Tony Margiocchi was out taking pictures at the Zoo last Wednesday following the first flurry of snow for the year in the area.

Weather forecasters are predicted another bout of snow this week.

Snow is expected in Bedfordshire from 6pm tonight with heavier showers from 8pm.

Wednesday appears clear but there is heavy snow forecast from 6pm on Thursday with some snow Friday and Saturday.

A Met Office spokesperson said: “A band of rain pushing east across parts of England is likely to turn to snow during Tuesday evening, with snow continuing into Wednesday. Accumulations of 1-3 cm are likely quite widely, with accumulations of 5 cm in places.

“There is a small chance that some areas could see up to 10 cm, more especially over the higher ground.

“There is a small chance of travel delays on roads with some stranded vehicles and passengers, along with delayed or cancelled rail and air travel. “There is a slight chance that some rural communities could become cut off.

“There is a small chance that power cuts will occur and other services, such as mobile phone coverage, may be affected.”

>Send us your snow pictures, you can send them to editorial@lutonnews.co.uk