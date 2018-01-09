County ridge gets a makeover you’ll cherish

Bedfordshire’s Greensand Ridge is to get a makeover.

The new vision is for Greensand Country - stretching from Leighton Buzzard to Gamlingay - to be recognised as a highly attractive landscape with a unique history, wildlife and culture that will encourage people to visit, enjoy, understand, value and look after for the long term.

The brand, which was officially launched by the Greensand Country Landscape Partnership at a celebratory event attended by many of the partners involved in supporting the vision for the future of Greensand Country, depicts the unique Greensand Ridge that rises from the clay vales on either side. The heart shaped logo represents that this is a cherished landscape, with colours of the parkland, heathland and, most importantly, greensand running through it.

Jon Boswell, Chief Executive of Bedfordshire Rural Communities Charity, explains: “The new brand signifies a huge step forward in the future of Greensand Country, making it a destination that local people are proud to be a part of and those further afield are excited to visit.”

Ciara Harper, Communications & Marketing Manager for The Shuttleworth Collection, said: “We are excited to be a part of a wider partnership that brings together the fantastic work of many local partners across Greensand Country and promotes the fascinating history and heritage of our impressive landscape.

“We are proud to be a part of Greensand Country and look forward to promoting it as a destination of importance and interest.”

To find out more visit greensandcountry.com,

The Greensand Country Landscape Partnership is funded by the Heritage Lottery Fund.