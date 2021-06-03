Dunstable Downs skyline to be transformed by £2million project removing electric towers and cables

The Dunstable Downs' skyline is set to dramatically improve with the removal of power cables and towers

A major project to transform the Dunstable Downs skyline is set to get underway next week with the aim of enhancing views at the highest point in the county - which attracts 750,000 visitors a year.

UK Power Networks, which distributes electricity across the East of England, is leading the £2million project on National Trust land with the support of the Chilterns Conservation Board.

Starting in early June, the company will remove two circuits of 33,000-volt overhead power lines across 4km, dismantle the 23 towers supporting them, and install 4.5km of underground cables.

23 electric towers are expected to be removed

The project, which is due to finish in December, will also boost power supplies for the local area.

Ivan Churchman, project manager at UK Power Networks, said: “This work will make a tangible and lasting difference to the skyline at Dunstable Downs.

"As an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty it’s the highest point in Bedfordshire with sweeping views and as well as improved views it will be safer for leisure pursuits such as kite flying.

“We are working closely with the National Trust and the Chilterns Conservation Board to minimise any disruption while the work takes place and are looking forward to everybody enjoying the benefits of this transformation by the end of the year.”

Jacqui Mooney, an operations manager from the National Trust, said: "We welcome this project and look forward to enjoying the uninterrupted views and creating a safer place for thousands of kite flyers that are drawn to the highest spot in Bedfordshire.

“Dunstable Downs is home to a variety of wildlife, including many rare species of butterflies, birds, insects and flowers and we have been working closely with UK Power Networks and the Chilterns Conservation Board to minimise the impact to their habitats, whilst this work takes place. Visitors will be able to continue to enjoy the Downs, while the work is in progress."

Neil Jackson from the Chilterns Conservation Board added: “We are delighted to see this project coming to completion after many years planning.

“Removal of pylons and wires will dramatically improve views from the Downs across the vale and enhance enjoyment and safety of all those who visit this beautiful location.