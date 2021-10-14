Fly-tippers infuriate villagers as Bedfordshire council admits it is a 'constant issue'

Residents in several villages on the Bucks/Beds border have been left infuriated by fly-tipping.

One taxi driver reportedly had to turn his vehicle around at The Rye in Eaton Bray after fly-tippers dumped rubbish into the road.

Others reported problems around Edlesborough, Dagnall and Northall, with issues around Cocks Close and Pebblemoor.

Archive image of fly-tipping (Getty Images)

Some residents have been out clearing up the waste themselves.

A spokesman for Eaton Bray Parish Council said: "Fly-tipping/littering is a constant issue for the parish, the incident is just one in a long series of fly-tipping incidents. Central Bedfordshire Council are very good at clearing the fly-tipping, when reported, and we very much appreciate their prompt action on this.

"Obviously the parish council are very frustrated by the inconsiderate nature of this activity."

A Central Beds Council said of dumping: “We are aware of an issue with fly-tipping at The Rye, and it is subject of an ongoing investigation being undertaken by our Safer Neighbourhood Team.

"This fly-tip was reported to us by Bedfordshire Police on October 8, during the early hours of the morning. We attended the site within an hour of receiving the report to make the area safe which resulted in a road closure. The fly-tipping was cleared, and the road re-opened the same morning."

A spokesman for Edlesborough Parish Council said: "Fly-tipping in Edlesborough, Dagnall and Northall is reported to Buckinghamshire Council (as the highways authority) via https://www.buckscc.gov.uk/services/transport-and-roads/report-a-highways-problem/"They then take action clearing it and trying to track down offenders. Edlesborough Parish Council encourages parishioners to report directly to Buckinghamshire Council if they see or discover fly-tipping as this then makes the report first hand."