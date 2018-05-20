Gates open to show off Priory Gardens glory

The new gates at the entrance to Priory Gardens in Dunstable were formally opened at a ribbon cutting ceremony on 12 May.

Town Mayor, Councillor Gloria Martin and Central Bedfordshire Council’s Executive Member for Regeneration, Councillor Nigel Young cut the ribbon.

The project, to make the entrance into Priory Gardens from High Street South more prominent and to open up the view into the gardens, with the Priory Church in the background, was made possible by Dunstable Town Council securing a £30,000 grant from the Central Bedfordshire Council Market Town Regeneration Fund. The Town Council also made available a further £10,000 towards the project.

The design over the gates mirrors the shape of the Priory House windows and the wall below the railings has been lowered to improve the view into Priory Gardens and the church beyond. The original gates could not be entirely saved as they were badly corroded. However, new gate frames were made and much of the original scroll work detail was saved and reinserted into the new frames.

Cllr Martin said: “Priory Gardens now has an entrance befitting this prestigious and historic open space in our town centre. I was delighted to cut the ribbon during our Great War event in the gardens which was a great success for all involved”.

The feature was designed by Project Design Studio Ltd based in Woburn, with support from SDS Steelwork Design Services based in Dunstable. The new overthrow, railings and gates were made by Fabrication Solutions Ltd based in Leighton Buzzard. General building works were undertaken by David Nott and Sons and the lettering and town crest were fabricated by Sign of the Times.