Houghton hub appeals to help expand cafe

A cafe set up 4 years ago by a group of people with learning disabilities who wanted the chance to work, learn skills and become a real part of their local community is celebrating its 4th birthday on June 5.

At first the Houghton Regis Hub Cafe opened just one day a month at the Sandringham Drive site, offering simple things like tea and cakes to a small number of customers.

They were hosted by another organisation run by people with learning disabilities and slowly developed their skills and confidence.

In November 2017, the group decided to set the Cafe up as a seperate CIC (not for profit community interest company).

The directors are members of the cafe team and they have big plans for the future - more cafe sessions, more customers, more chances to show off their skills.

The hub currently opens just one afternoon a week serving a range of hot and cold drinks, lunches and delicious desserts. Their ‘signature’ dish is a delicious Eton Mess made with strawberries, cream and meringues and the team has just introduced trifle to the menu!

Every four or five weeks members provide lunches for up to 40 people at Houghton Regis Baptist Church. They also sell refreshments at community events like the Royal Wedding celebrations on Houghton Green.

Customers have been asking for the hub to open on more days - but to do this they need to raise funds to supplement the income from the cafe. Throughout June they are be asking people to give us a £4 ‘birthday gift’ to help celebrate.

Donations can be placed into the gift box at the Café and other events, or people can donate online at www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/hubcafe or contact the hub to ask about other ways to donate: