It’s celebrations as Duchess gets on road

It was party time at a Dunstable care home this month at the unveiling of its new minibus.

Dukeminster Court care home invited friends, residents, relatives, staff and other organisations involved in the fundraising to unveil the home’s new mini-bus named The Duchess.

The 75 bed care home first opened its doors in 2015 and has since been tirelessly fundraising to enable the home to buy their own mini-bus.

Home Manager Marta Carter said: “The Duchess mini-bus is going to make a fantastic difference to the lives of all our residents.

“We simply wouldn’t have The Duchess if not for the hard work and dedication of all our fundraisers.

“We have a great family support at Dukeminster Court and they have formed their own group called ‘Friends of Dukeminster’.

A number of organisations also got involved in the fundraising including the local Sainsbury’s. In return Quantum Care’s training department provided ‘Dementia Friends’ training for up to 70 members of Sainsbury’s staff.

“This has helped their staff to recognise those that are living in the community with dementia, as shopping can often be a very daunting experience,” saod Maria.

“It is really important for our residents to be able to go on outings even if it’s just a short ride to the local shops or to sit in the park in the summer months. We recently gave the mini-bus its debut trip and took some of our residents over to our sister home Trefoil House in Luton.

“It was lovely for our residents to be able to pop out for coffee and make new friends and this will definitely be a regular trip out now.

“The home has introduced a suggestions box for residents to post their ideas on places that they would like to visit and it is already filling up”.