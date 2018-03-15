Poo! That’s not nice. Drivers caught short on Houghton Regis landmark

Lorry drivers caught short on a Houghton Regis landmark could soon find themselves in a doghouse.

It has been reported to Central Bedfordshire Council that haulage lorries are parking up on Arenson Way, and some of the drivers are defecating on Dog Kennel Down and surrounding areas; despite there being facilities provided.

INow the council has had enough and is calling on residents to help track the culprits down.

A spokesman said: “We are asking any witnesses who observe this anti-social behaviour, to note registration numbers and report it to Central Bedfordshire Council via 0300 300 8302 or customer.services@centralbedfordshire.gov.uk.

“If we have the vehicle registration and you are prepared to make a statement we will be able to take enforcement action. Please do not put yourself at risk in gaining information.”