Work starts on affordable housing scheme in Dunstable

Work is scheduled to begin on Catalyst’s 100% affordable residential scheme in Dunstable.

The housing association has handed possession of the Brewers Hill Road site to its construction contractor Lovell, who will begin enabling works soon, before starting construction in the coming weeks. The 61 home scheme is expected to start handover of homes in 2020.

Designed by architects Levitt Bernstein, the scheme will deliver 38 houses and 23 apartments, with 43 homes available for shared ownership and 18 for affordable rent. Catalyst received grant funding from Homes England to enable the scheme to be 100% affordable.

The homes will create a new frontage to Brewers Hill Road and face on to a series of internal streets, designed to be accessible for both pedestrians and cyclists. The scheme also features several landscaped spaces, with street-facing green frontages and private back gardens.

Ian McDermott, Chief Executive of Catalyst, said, “The modern and exciting design of the neighbourhood means that this scheme has the potential to be a real landmark development for the town. Catalyst is an organisation committed to delivering genuinely affordable housing across Central Bedfordshire, and we can’t wait to see our first residents moving in and enjoying their new homes.”

Chris Wallace, Construction Director at Lovell, commented, “This is the first time we’ve worked with Catalyst to deliver homes and we’re very pleased to start with a scheme as exceptional as Brewers Hill. While every home will be affordable, every resident will enjoy modern design, a high-quality specification and access to green space.”

Cllr Carole Hegley, Executive Member for Social Care, Housing & Customer Services, said: “The new homes for shared ownership will offer an affordable route to home ownership for local people living in Central Bedfordshire, and the rented homes will provide sustainable housing for families that need it most.”