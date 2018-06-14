Family fun day at Dunstable’s Luton Road Methodist church!

A community family fun day is taking place in Dunstable’s Luton Road Methodist Church this Saturday (June 16), 2pm - 5.30pm.

There will be children’s fancy dress, crafts and activities, a paper aeroplane competition, table tennis competition, lucky dip, a hand chimes demonstration, hoopla, barbecue, ice-cream van, and live 50s and 60s music from local band Reflections. It has been organised by the church, coffee afternoon group and Dunstable Ladies’ Thursday Club to make people aware of the groups on offer.