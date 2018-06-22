Family pay tribute to Milton Keynes motorcyclist who died in A5 accident near Hockliffe

The family of a motorcyclist who died in an accident on the A5 near Hockliffe last Friday (June 15) say it is hard to imagine life without him.

Darren Wood, 46, of Milton Keynes, was killed when his motorcycle was involved in a collision with a car at around 7pm, close to the junction of Eastern Way.

Mr Wood’s family has paid tribute to him. His wife said: “Darren was my soulmate, we had been together 17 years and married for six of those. He had a wicked sense of humour, but at the same time he was very loving and caring.

“He was a proper family man, we did everything together and he would do anything for us and everyone around him.

“He had a great love for motorbikes and loved going out riding, and spent hours in the shed tinkering with them. It is hard to imagine life without him.”

His son said: “Dad brought me up from a very young age. He taught me how to swim, got me into motorbikes and then eventually taught me how to drive and got me my first car. I will really miss the time that we spent together.”

Sgt Declan McDonagh, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire, and Hertfordshire Forensic Collision Investigation Unit, said: “We’re continuing to appeal for witnesses to this tragic incident and would appeal for anyone who witnessed a silver Volkswagen Golf, or a black Suzuki motorbike, travelling along the A5 prior to the incident to get in touch.”

Anyone with any information should contact Bedfordshire Police via www.bedfordshire.police.uk/report or by calling 101 and quoting Operation Bodach.