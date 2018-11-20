Fantastic Thea’s brush with fame

A Shefford schoolgirl has been drawn into the magical world of Harry Potter.

Thea Lamb, a pupil at Samuel Whitbread Academy, plays the young Leta Lestrange in the Fantastic Beasts sequel The Crimes of Grindelwald.

Last week she took to the red carpet for the premiere of the latest film from the work of JK Rowling.

The 15 year old is no stranger to the stage, she has also performed in Mathilda and Bugsy Malone.

She got to meet the famous author on set and worked with Jude Law, who plays the younger version of Dumbledore.

She described him as wonderful to work with and a genuinely nice person.

To help create the magical world, Thea, who hopes to make a career in acting and one day dreams of going to Hollywood, had to work with a ‘green screen’ and found the experience surreal.

For Potter fans, Thea plays the younger version of Leta, born into the wizarding family that would one day marry into Black family.