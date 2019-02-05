Firefighters save man’s life in Houghton Regis house blaze

Firefighters rescued a man and led a woman and a dog to safety last night following a blaze in Leafields, Houghton Regis.

Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to the property at 10.10pm yesterday evening and when they arrived found that there were people inside the two storey semi-detached house.

When fire crews from Dunstable Community Fire Station arrived minutes later they found that the fire was on the ground floor and smoke and heat was affecting the first floor above.

Firefighter led a woman and a dog to safety from the building and a man was rescued by firefighters who administered CPR to the casualty prior to the arrival of the Ambulance Service.

He was then taken to hospital.

Fire crews wearing breathing apparatus used two hose reels and a covering jet to extinguish the fire and positive pressure ventilation to clear smoke from the building.

The ground floor was damaged by fire and the first floor affected by heat and smoke.

The incident was closed at 10.30pm and the cause of fire is being investigated.