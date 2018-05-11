Footie fans not staying silent about suicide as charity CALM walk comes to Dunstable

Ten devoted football fans made a special trip through Dunstable during a charity walk to raise awareness about the “shocking rate of male suicide”.

The determined friends were on a mission to complete their ‘#Fulham2Birmingham Walk’ in aid of the Campaign Against Living Miserably, who offer support to men experiencing mental health issues.

The Fulham FC fans were walking 113 miles from their team’s “spiritual home”, the Craven Cottage stadium, all the way to St Andrews stadium, Birmingham, to watch their team play an away game.

Speaking on Friday morning after the walker’s overnight stop at Dunstable’s Holiday Inn, team leader, Lee Adams, said: “Every two hours a male commits suicide in the UK - that’s 84 a week.

“Anyone can struggle; it could be your father, your son, your brother, husband - anyone. CALM are an amazing charity that operate 365 days of the year from 5pm till midnight; it actually costs £7 to connect a call, but that could change someone’s life.

“Our team arrived in Dunstable late last night and got a chicken takeaway - all the resturants had shut! There’s a few injuries but we want to help people who are struggling - our pain will be worth it.”

The team met some Birmingham City FC fans on Sunday and completed the last six miles together.

Lee, 34, was inspired to help CALM after a relationship break-up saw him hit “rock bottom” and he had to seek medical help. Using exercise to help improve his mental health, Lee has since organised charity walks and cycling events and says that Bob O’Sullivan, team roadie, needs the “biggest credit”.

>justgiving.com/fundraising/fulham 2BirminghamWalk

Bottom image: Back row (L-R): Lee Adams, Owen Brown, Morgan Carlton, Clare Parish, Phil Palmer, Dan Smith, Callum Church (joined on Sunday), Jane Jones (wife of Peter and joined on Saturday) and Alan who lost a bet! Front row: Ben ‘The Magic Mod’, Jacob Francis, Bob O’Sullivan, Peter Jones, Julian Church.

CALM: https://www.thecalmzone.net/