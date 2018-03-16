Frequent flyer stole Chanel perfumes from London Luton Airport

A man has been sentenced after pleading guilty to the theft of high value perfumes from London Luton Airport.

Dainius Riauba, 36, originally from Lithuania, but living in West Cliff Road, Bournemouth, pleaded guilty to stealing Chanel fragrances worth £1,050 in October 2017, from the Aelia Duty Free Store in London Luton Airport’s Departures Lounge, and was sentenced at Luton Magistrates’ Court on March 12 (Monday).

On Sunday, October 8 2017, sales staff noticed Riauba taking perfume from the shelves during three separate visits into the store, but bypassing the checkout counter, making no attempt to pay for the goods.

He was identified from CCTV images, and later examination of his flight movements revealed he had flown in from Lithuania, and back out again on the same day. Something he had done on several occasions.

He was circulated as a wanted person, and Riauba was arrested when he flew in to London Luton Airport on March 10 2018. He was found to be in possession of a return air ticket to Lithuania from Stansted Airport for the same day.

He has now been ordered to pay an £86 victim surcharge, compensation of £1,050, £85 costs and has been fined £865, or face 28 days in prison in default.

Inspector Ian Taylor of the Airport Policing Unit said: “Riauba demonstrated a very slick technique, revisiting the store to select a number of high value bottles of perfume each time, before flying out immediately afterwards.

“Shoplifting is not a victimless crime, it impacts the local economy and, in this case, the area’s largest economic driver. Vigilance by store staff and the in-house airport security systems were key in providing us with evidence to apprehend this thief and bring him to justice, which demonstrates the fantastic working partnership at the airport.”