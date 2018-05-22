Fun in the sun at Studham May Fair

Hundreds of visitors took advantage of the sunshine on Saturday and enjoyed the family fun at Studham’s annual May Fair.

A record number of people attended the Fair, organised by the Friends of Studham Church, to see this year’s May Queen, Chloe Sweetman, and for Ben Higgins’ cocker spaniel, Lola, win the Top Dog in the fun dog show.

Studham May Fair 2018. Photo by Joanna Cross Photography

The day included performances from Ivinghoe based, New Moon Morris dancers, cars from the Chiltern Vehicle Preservation Group and the Beds & Herts Vintage and Classic Car Club.

Visitors also enjoyed the fairground rides and games and there were stalls set up by village organisations to raise money.

The Studham May Fair is a community-based free event run by volunteers, in addition to supporting the maintenance of the 13th century village church, it raises money for Studham Village School and other village organisations.

This year’s May Fair raised over £7,000 for charity.

Studham May Fair 2018. Photo by Joanna Cross Photography

John McDougal, Chairman of the Friends Committee said: “It has been a wonderful day.

“The weather has been perfect and there was a warm and friendly atmosphere.

“I would like to everyone who has helped to make this such a success.

“The funds raised will go towards the maintenance of St Mary the Virgin Church and other village organisations.”

Studham May Fair 2018. Photo by Joanna Cross Photography

For more information about the May Fair and Friends of Studham Church, visit: www.studhamfriends.co.uk.

Studham May Fair 2018. Photo by Joanna Cross Photography