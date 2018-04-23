Gang jailed for burglaries in Leighton Buzzard and Houghton Regis

Four men were jailed last week over a string of burglaries and driving offences carried out in Houghton Regis and Leighton Buzzard.

Members of the group appeared at Luton Crown Court for sentencing on Friday, April 20.

Rhys Moriarty, 25, of Beech Avenue, Northampton, was jailed a total of five years and nine months for conspiracy to commit burglary, aggravated vehicle taking, drink driving and dangerous driving.

After his sentence, he faces a driving ban of three years, extended to five-and-a-half years with an extended driving test.

24-year-old Johnny Berry, of Southwood Road, Dunstable, was sentenced to three years for conspiracy to commit burglary.

A third man – Tyler Ogden-Hooper – was just 17 at the time of the offences but had since turned 18. He was sentenced to two years in a Young Offenders Institution for burglary and attempted burglary.

A 17-year old boy from Bedford, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was also sentenced for receiving stolen goods to two Detention and Training Orders of four months duration, to be served concurrently.

DC Jason Wheeler said: “Moriarty, Berry and Ogden-Hooper were prolific burglars who caused misery to their victims during this crime spree.

“They committed these burglaries during the early hours whilst the occupants were sleeping. I’m pleased that these burglars have now been taken off the streets for an amount of time. I hope they reflect on their actions whilst serving out the sentences handed down to them.

“At Bedfordshire Police, we are committed to reducing burglary and these sentences show that this is a crime that we, and the courts, take very seriously.”

DC Wheeler advised that residents should double lock their front doors. “Make life difficult for opportunist burglars. If your door is equipped with double locks, please use them. This makes it harder for this type of offender to enter properties. I would also urge you to place your car keys away from the front door and out of sight.”

See further advice regarding prevention of burglary on Bedfordshire Police’s website.

Anyone with information on a crime is asked to contact the force by calling the non-emergency number 101. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 55 111.