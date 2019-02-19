Gang-of-four sentenced over running a drugs line into Dunstable

The ringleader of the gang who ran a drugs line into Dunstable has been jailed for four years and two months.

Carl Thompson, 38, of Carfax Close, Luton, and three others were dealers of Class A drugs through the so-called B-line, with bases in Dunstable and Luton.

Officers from Bedfordshire Police’s Serious and Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) investigated numerous drug deals conducted by Thompson, Anne Smith, Kamil Tunnicliffe and Mark Thomas last summer.

Thompson pleaded guilty to two counts of drug supply offences. He was sentenced to four years and two months in prison at Luton Crown Court on Monday.

On Friday, Smith, 44, of Carfax Close, Luton, was given an 18 month sentence suspended for two years for drugs supply offences.

At an earlier trial, Tunnicliffe, 20, of Ridgeway Avenue, Dunstable, was found guilty of supplying Class A drugs, he was sentenced to 21 months in prison.

In separate proceedings, Thomas, 55, of High Street South, Dunstable, also pleaded guilty to drugs supply offences and he was given an 18 month prison sentence suspended for two years.

Detective Inspector Graham McMillan, from SOCU, said: “Thompson was the ringleader of this group supplying Class A drugs into Dunstable.

“Some fantastic detective work established the full scale of dealing this group was responsible for, and it is right that its figurehead will now spend a significant time behind bars.

“Drugs are the driving force behind so much crime. From rival drugs gangs violently clashing over territory, burglars stealing to fund their addiction, or organised crime groups funding their criminal enterprises and exploitation – drugs underpins this criminality.

“That is why it is so important we continue to take proactive and widespread action to address drugs supply, and ensure those involved are suitably punished.”

All reports of drugs activity are fed into police intelligence systems and can help officers tackle organised crime.

